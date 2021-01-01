GA-880GM-USB3
User's Manual
Rev. 3101
12ME-88GMUB3-3101R
Document Outline
- Box Contents
- Optional Items
- GA-880GM-USB3 Motherboard Layout
- GA-880GM-USB3 Motherboard Block Diagram
- Chapter 1 Hardware Installation
- 1-1 Installation Precautions
- 1-2 Product Specifications
- 1-3 Installing the CPU and CPU Cooler
- 1-4 Installing the Memory
- 1-5 Installing an Expansion Card
- 1-6 Setup of the ATI Hybrid CrossFireX™ Configuration
- 1-7 Back Panel Connectors
- 1-8 Internal Connectors
- Chapter 2 BIOS Setup
- 2-1 Startup Screen
- 2-2 The Main Menu
- 2-3 MB Intelligent Tweaker(M.I.T.)
- 2-4 Standard CMOS Features
- 2-5 Advanced BIOS Features
- 2-6 Integrated Peripherals
- 2-7 Power Management Setup
- 2-8 PnP/PCI Configurations
- 2-9 PC Health Status
- 2-10 Load Fail-Safe Defaults
- 2-11 Load Optimized Defaults
- 2-12 Set Supervisor/User Password
- 2-13 Save & Exit Setup
- 2-14 Exit Without Saving
- Chapter 3 Drivers Installation
- Chapter 4 Unique Features
- Chapter 5 Appendix
- 5-1 Configuring SATA Hard Drive(s)
- 5-2 Configuring Audio Input and Output
- 5-3 Troubleshooting